Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Phoenix Tree updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.94-1.00 EPS.

Shares of APG stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.01. Phoenix Tree has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Phoenix Tree news, CEO Russell A. Becker purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $30,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,965,227 shares in the company, valued at $28,083,093.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julius Chepey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Phoenix Tree in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Phoenix Tree from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

