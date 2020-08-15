Piper Sandler Boosts Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Price Target to $5.80

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $3.65 to $5.80 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Oceaneering International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.21.

NYSE OII opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $636.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.23.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $427.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

