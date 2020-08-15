Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $6.75 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Shares of PXLW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 342,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,194. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $100.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the first quarter worth $896,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at $523,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 73.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 380,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 161,632 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 60.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 386,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 145,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 102.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 88,805 shares during the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.