Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 16,862 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 301,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,410,000 after purchasing an additional 81,412 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,511. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.40. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $342.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $263.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.45.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

