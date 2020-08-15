Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 54,844 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 507,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,844 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $30,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 36.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 69.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 63.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $105,000.

BLUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,328. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.32. bluebird bio Inc has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $124.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.72.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,849.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $27,275.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,716 shares of company stock valued at $110,272 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

