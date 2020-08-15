Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,757,549 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,757,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,273,000. Carrier Global accounts for 1.4% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Carrier Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bull Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,850,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.52. 5,007,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,265,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

