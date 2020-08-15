Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 466,042 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up 5.7% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.95% of Microchip Technology worth $251,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Argus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.64.

MCHP stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,105. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.78. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $344,029.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $225,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

