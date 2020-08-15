Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,450,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 346,982 shares during the period. Noah makes up approximately 0.8% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.37% of Noah worth $36,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Noah by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Noah during the 4th quarter valued at $4,635,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Noah during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOAH. ValuEngine lowered Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th.

NYSE:NOAH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.59. 131,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,441. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $40.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $105.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

