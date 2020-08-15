Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $196.38 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 784,779 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 4.5% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.92% of Skyworks Solutions worth $196,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.12. The stock had a trading volume of 997,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,352. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $149.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $2,180,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,529,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,025 shares of company stock valued at $8,973,377 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

