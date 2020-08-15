Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $43.12 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1,035.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,866 shares during the period. Vail Resorts accounts for about 1.0% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of Vail Resorts worth $43,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 48.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $4.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.92. The stock had a trading volume of 393,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,775. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.97. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.45.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

