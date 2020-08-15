Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 48,400 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.6% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $199,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,507.73. 1,354,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,689. The company has a market capitalization of $1,014.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,586.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,489.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,378.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.