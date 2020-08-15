Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,170,208 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,396,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,170,208 shares during the quarter. JD.Com accounts for 1.9% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of JD.Com worth $84,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 26.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 33,794 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 226,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,999,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 54,205.0% during the second quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 54,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,219,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,544,944. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a PE ratio of 110.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JD. Nomura upped their target price on JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on JD.Com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on JD.Com from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

