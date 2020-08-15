Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 162,880 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,642,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162,880 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 2.9% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Gilead Sciences worth $126,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $68.50. 9,153,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,348,860. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.68.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

