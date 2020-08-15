Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,281 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,570,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC makes up 1.5% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $65,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,639,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,288,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,316 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 50.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,371,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151,054 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 21.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,792,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 176.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.87.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.64. 2,411,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,245,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

