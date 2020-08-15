Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 922 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Equifax worth $32,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,607,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $311,415,000 after acquiring an additional 219,947 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $397,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,045,000 after purchasing an additional 83,177 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 973,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,358,000 after purchasing an additional 173,787 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter worth $95,560,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $1,319,478.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.81.

NYSE EFX traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.70. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

