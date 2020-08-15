Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pluralsight Inc. is an enterprise technology learning platform. It offers online training courses for professional developers, IT admins and creative artists. The company serves individuals and businesses, as well as academic and government sectors. Pluralsight Inc. is based in Utah, United States. “

Get Pluralsight alerts:

PS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.71.

NASDAQ PS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.53. 866,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,132. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 2.65.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pluralsight news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $76,449,854.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $211,199.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,081,736 shares of company stock valued at $77,287,754 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PS. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Pluralsight by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082,219 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pluralsight by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,631,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,080 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the first quarter worth about $11,838,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,405,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 72.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,082,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 876,108 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluralsight (PS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.