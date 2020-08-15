PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post $3.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.57 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $13.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.10 billion to $15.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,362,000 after buying an additional 947,678 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $74,708,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,329,000 after purchasing an additional 816,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 564,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 943,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,856,000 after purchasing an additional 543,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.98. 871,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,805. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.69 and a 200-day moving average of $103.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

