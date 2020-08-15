PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Increased by D. B. Root & Company LLC

D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries comprises 1.0% of D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PPG Industries by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 39,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.98. The company had a trading volume of 871,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

