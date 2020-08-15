Precision Optics Co. Inc (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Short Interest Up 33.3% in January

Precision Optics Co. Inc (OTCMKTS:PEYE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,890. Precision Optics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 33.95% and a negative net margin of 12.04%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Precision Optics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.