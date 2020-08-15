Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.36.

NYSE:PVG opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVG. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter valued at about $23,552,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $13,657,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,918,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,268 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,768,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 930,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $4,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

