Protective Insurance Corp (PTVCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th.

Protective Insurance has decreased its dividend payment by 61.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Protective Insurance has a payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Protective Insurance stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. Protective Insurance has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $17.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.83 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Protective Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Protective Insurance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

