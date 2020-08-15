Pundi X (NPXS) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $50.28 million and $1.61 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00040524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $702.73 or 0.05928500 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015639 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Pundi X

NPXS is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,549,026,524 coins and its circulating supply is 234,566,874,619 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

