Pundi X (NPXS) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $50.28 million and $1.61 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001409 BTC.
  • Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00040524 BTC.
  • Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $702.73 or 0.05928500 BTC.
  • Aave (LEND) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003965 BTC.
  • Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.
  • Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002345 BTC.
  • Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015639 BTC.
  • OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050126 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003309 BTC.
  • IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Pundi X

NPXS is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,549,026,524 coins and its circulating supply is 234,566,874,619 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.