Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Craig Hallum

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Purple Innovation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.59. 3,819,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,542. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.94. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

In related news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 10,789,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $113,288,406.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,789,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,288,406. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,707,777 shares of company stock valued at $135,381,659. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,582 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,377,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 596,851 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $2,759,000. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.