Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QGEN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Qiagen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.08.

Get Qiagen alerts:

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,038,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,722. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,648.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Qiagen by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Qiagen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Qiagen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.