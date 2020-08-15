QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,578 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,794 shares of company stock valued at $22,030,228. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

QCOM traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.74. 6,633,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,829,353. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $116.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average of $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

