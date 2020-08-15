Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Resource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:QRHC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 106,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,421. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 285,000 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Friedberg bought 655,000 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $753,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quest Resource stock. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,243 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 3.18% of Quest Resource worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

