Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RRC. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.09.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of RRC stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.64 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Range Resources by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,400,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,933,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $146,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,999 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 12,460,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 613,675 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 20.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,141,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 160.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,570,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284,485 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.