RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RAPT. HC Wainwright started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of RAPT stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 203,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,970. The company has a market cap of $535.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, Director Wendye Robbins bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $41,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,483.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $135,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,100 shares of company stock worth $129,081 and sold 32,388 shares worth $918,599. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 3,870.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 22,294 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

