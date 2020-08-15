RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Achieves Market Cap of $835,669.87

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $835,669.87 and $8,525.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.00731819 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00093949 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00086185 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001032 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000437 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Token Profile

RFOX is a token. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 501,110,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,598,865 tokens. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

RedFOX Labs Token Trading

RedFOX Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

