Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) to announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $2.51 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $8.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $11.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.42 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 EPS.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $584.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $559.00 to $734.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.46.

In other news, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 33,460 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.94, for a total transaction of $20,174,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,479,268.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total transaction of $1,507,682.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,915,563.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,066 shares of company stock valued at $52,625,781. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,105,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,892,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,348,000 after acquiring an additional 44,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $612.57. 298,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,678. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $625.72 and a 200-day moving average of $532.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

