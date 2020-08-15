Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RGLS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.08.

RGLS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.04. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 215.33% and a negative net margin of 351.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

