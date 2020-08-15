RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Up 61.6% in January

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the January 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RENAULT S A/ADR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.72. 8,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 1.45. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNLSY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

