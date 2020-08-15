Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KRMD. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.99. 136,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,084. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Repro Med Systems has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $430.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 999.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.