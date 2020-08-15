Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 468,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $38,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,038.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,370,088. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.37. 485,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,153. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

