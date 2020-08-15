Reshape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $13,103.48 EPS

Reshape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($13,104.00) by $13,103.48, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Reshape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 500.15% and a negative return on equity of 412.13%.

OTCMKTS RSLS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.61. 1,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591. Reshape Lifesciences has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.

Reshape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

