Reshape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $13,103.48 EPS

Reshape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($13,104.00) by $13,103.48, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Reshape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 500.15% and a negative return on equity of 412.13%.
OTCMKTS RSLS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.61. 1,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591. Reshape Lifesciences has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.
Reshape Lifesciences Company Profile
Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Reshape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reshape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.