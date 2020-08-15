Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Lifted to “Outperform” at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

REZI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Resideo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.81.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

REZI stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.95.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, VP Fradin Roger bought 69,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $654,029.88. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,778. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger bought 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,353.75. Insiders have acquired a total of 119,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,676,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,507,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,890,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,269 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,505,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 792,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.