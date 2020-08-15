Retirement Planning Group Acquires 280,348 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 617.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,348 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $19,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,751 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16.

