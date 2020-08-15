Retirement Planning Group Has $10.79 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,935.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.20. 470,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,777. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.