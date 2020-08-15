Retirement Planning Group Has $540,000 Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Retirement Planning Group decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.97. 581,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,242. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

