Retirement Planning Group Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Retirement Planning Group decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,518.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 201.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,565,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $194.36. 620,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,335. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.24. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $195.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

