Retirement Planning Group Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,129 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 2.2% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $12,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 435.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 474.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $164,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

