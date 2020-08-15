Retirement Planning Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Retirement Planning Group trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,435,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,217,000 after buying an additional 834,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,477 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,075,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985,864 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,816,000 after purchasing an additional 491,788 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,456,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,797,000 after purchasing an additional 113,721 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.33. 1,992,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,588,106. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

