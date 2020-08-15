Retirement Planning Group Purchases Shares of 272,836 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 272,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,102,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,826,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,152,000 after buying an additional 807,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,886,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,080,000 after buying an additional 162,897 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,405,000 after buying an additional 3,488,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,100,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,377,000 after buying an additional 694,008 shares in the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.35. 3,454,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,271,056. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

