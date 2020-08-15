Retirement Planning Group Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Retirement Planning Group decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 926,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,356. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

