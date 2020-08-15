Retirement Planning Group Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Retirement Planning Group lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 0.8% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $86.16. The company had a trading volume of 559,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,967. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

