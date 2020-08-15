Retirement Planning Group Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Retirement Planning Group cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,134,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,783,000 after buying an additional 7,403,516 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,077,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,274,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,248,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,643,000 after acquiring an additional 929,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,940,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,884 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. 1,673,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,605. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

