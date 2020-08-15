Retirement Planning Group Sells 233 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Retirement Planning Group lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period.

IWB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.50. 388,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,737. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $188.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.47 and a 200-day moving average of $167.00.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

