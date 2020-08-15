Retirement Planning Group Sells 5,624 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Retirement Planning Group cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.29% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDB. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $43.05.

