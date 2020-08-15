Retirement Planning Group Sells 69,212 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Retirement Planning Group decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 7.2% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $39,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,384,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,718,000 after buying an additional 323,223 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,901,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,680,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,131,000 after buying an additional 221,825 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,627,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,700,000 after buying an additional 275,257 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $127.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

