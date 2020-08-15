Retirement Planning Group Sells 71 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Retirement Planning Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,679. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

